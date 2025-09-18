Victoria Beckham gets teary-eyed as she looks back at her early days in fashion industry

Netflix has dropped the trailer for a three-part docuseries on the life and career of fashion designer-singer Victoria Beckham.

The one-minute-53-second-long video, released Wednesday, shows Victoria tearing up as she recounts her journey into the fashion industry after the disbanding of popular girl group Spice Girls in 2000.

“People thought I was that miserable cow that never smiled,” says Victoria in the trailer, adding that she strove to make her husband, legendary footballer David Beckham, and their children proud.

With exclusive access to Victoria, her family, and those closest to her, the series explores her time in the global spotlight. “The series will follow her reinvention as a creative director of her own brand — offering exclusive access to Victoria, her fashion and beauty business, and her never-before-seen archives,” added the makers.

Set to premiere on Netflix on October 9, Victoria Beckham is directed by Nadia Hallgren, who helmed Michelle Obama’s Becoming. It follows Beckham (2018), which was about David and is one of Netflix’s most successful docuseries of all time.

The upcoming series from Studio 99 and Dorothy St Pictures is executive produced by Nicola Howson and Julia Nottingham.

Victoria, 51, first gained fame in the mid-1990s as Posh Spice, a member of the Spice Girls. Known for hits like Wannabe, Say You'll Be There and 2 Become 1, Spice Girls became a global phenomenon, promoting the message of girl power. After the Spice Girls disbanded in 2000, Victoria pursued a solo music career, releasing several singles such as Out of Your Mind and Not Such an Innocent Girl.

In 2008, Victoria launched her eponymous fashion label, Victoria Beckham. Initially starting with a collection of dresses, the brand expanded to include ready-to-wear garments, accessories and eyewear.

Victoria met David Beckham in 1997 at a charity football match. The couple married on July 4, 1999, in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland. They have four children, including model Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham and footballer Romeo Beckham.