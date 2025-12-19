What links Blackpink’s ‘Jump’ and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’? Barack Obama

The world is riding the K-wave and former US President Barack Obama is no exception.

K-pop girl band Blackpink’s peppy party song Jump has impressed Obama, emerging as the first Korean track to make it to the former Potus’s list of favourite music released in the year 2025.

Continuing the tradition he started during his time at the White House, the 44th US president on Friday shared an annual list of his favourite books, movies and music. Among the names was K-pop girl group Blackpink’s 2025 song Jump and the American film One Battle After Another starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Released on 11 July, Blackpink’s Jump broke records for making the biggest 24-hour debut on YouTube. It also became the band’s 49th video to hit 100 million views on the platform. The high-energy club banger is about breaking free from limits, embracing individuality and eventually dominating the pop culture scene.

K-pop fans couldn’t keep calm after the post was shared. Many of them were left wondering if the former president is a ‘Blink’ — a term used for Blackpink fans. “This is why he was one of the best presidents,” an X user wrote. “He has taste,” another commented.

Prior to this, Obama had also name-dropped the K-pop group SHINee in a speech years ago, hinting at his appreciation for K-pop.

Besides Blackpink, artistes like Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Drake also featured on the list. Among his favourite tracks were Nice To Each Other by Olivia Dean, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s chart-topping Luther, Chappel Roan’s The Giver and Mother Monster’s Mayhem smash Abracadabra.

Bruce Springsteen’s Faithless, Alex Warren’s hit track Ordinary, Laufey’s Silver Lining, Rosalía’s Sexo, Violencia y Llantas, Gunna’s Just Say Dat and were also some of Obama’s favourites this year.

“As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out,” Obama wrote alongside the post on X.

Not just K-pop, Obama was a fan of a Korean thriller as well. From the realm of movies, the 64-year-old mentioned Oldboy director Park Chan-wook’s latest film No Other Choice as one of his favourites. He was also impressed by films like One Battle After Another, Sinners, Hamnet and It Was Just An Accident.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the dark comedy One Battle After Another stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary who springs into action when his daughter's life is in danger.

Books such as Mark Twain by Ron Chernow, Who is Government by Michael Lewis and The Book of Records by Madeleine Thien made it to his list of favourite reads this year.