Vicky Kaushal’s Maratha king wrestles with a lion in 'Chhaava' trailer; watch video here

Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the trailer of Laxman Utekar’s upcoming historical drama Chhaava, dropped by production house Maddock Films on Wednesday.

The three-minute-eight-second-long video shows an armoured, long-haired and heavily bearded Vicky Kaushal roaring on the battlefield as he singlehandedly fights an army of enemies. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj clashes with the ruthless Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb (Akshaye Khanna) after the latter unleashes a reign of terror. Determined to save the common people from Aurangzeb’s tyranny, the Maratha ruler refuses to back down, even when attacked by a lion.

The action-packed trailer promises an immersive biographical drama that explores the valour and triumphs of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who ruled the Maratha Empire from 1681 to 1689.

The trailer also features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife. Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta play key roles in the film.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The music for the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Chhaava is slated to hit theatres on February 14.