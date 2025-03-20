Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ inches closer to lifetime collection of ‘Stree 2’

Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava is inching closer to the lifetime collection of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2, with a total earning of Rs 570.65 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to latest trade reports.

The 2024 horror comedy Stree 2 has a lifetime collection of Rs 597.99 crore nett.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava has been dominating the box office. It collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India, followed by Rs 180.25 crore nett in the second week. The film minted an additional Rs 84.05 crore nett to the collection in Week 3, followed by Rs 55.95 crore nett in the fourth week.

Chhaava earned Rs 23.15 crore nett on its fifth weekend, followed by Rs 8 crore nett from Monday to Wednesday, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in Chhaava, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai.

Meanwhile, John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat has managed to rake in Rs 17.6 crore nett at the domestic box office after six days of theatrical run. The Shivam Nair-directed film starring Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Revathy, follows Indian diplomat J.P. Singh, who works at the Indian High Commission in Pakistan.