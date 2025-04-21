Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 600-crore mark in India

Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava has emerged as the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 600-crore mark at the domestic box office, as per latest trade figures shared by the makers on Monday.

Chhaava is the third Indian film to cross the Rs 600-crore mark in India, after KGF 2 (Rs 1,003 crore nett) and RRR (Rs 944 crore nett). It has also crossed the lifetime earnings of Stree 2, which had earned Rs 597.99 crore nett during its theatrical run last year.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava has been dominating the box office domestically. It collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India, followed by Rs 180.25 crore nett in the second week. The film minted an additional Rs 84.05 crore nett to the collection in Week 3, followed by Rs 55.95 crore nett in the fourth week.

Chhaava earned Rs 33.35 crore nett in the fifth week, followed by Rs 16.3 crore nett in Week 6. The film added Rs 11.9 crore nett in the seventh, eighth and ninth weeks combined. The tenth weekend brought in an additional Rs 0.25 crore nett.

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna playing Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai.