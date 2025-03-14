MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' set to cross lifetime collection of SRK's 'Pathaan' in India

The Laxman Utekar-directed historical drama features Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Akshaye Khanna and Divya Dutta in key roles

Agnivo Niyogi Published 14.03.25, 10:59 AM
Chhaava box office collection

Vicky Kaushal in ‘Chhaava’ IMDB

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava is set to cross the domestic collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, according to latest trade figures shared by industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk on Friday.

The Siddharth Anand-directed spy thriller had earned Rs 543.09 crore nett in India during its run in theatres in 2023. Laxman Utekar’s historical drama has collected Rs 540.45 crore nett in 28 days, which includes Rs 528.45 crore nett in Hindi and Rs 12 crore nett from the Telugu dubbed version.

Only Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 582 crore nett) and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree 2 (Rs 597.99 crore nett) have domestic collections higher than the historical drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India. The historical drama added Rs 180.25 crore nett to its earnings in the second week. It minted an additional Rs 84.05 crore nett to the collection in Week 3, followed by Rs 56.9 crore nett in the fourth week.

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna playing Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features a musical score composed by A.R. Rahman.

