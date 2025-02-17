MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ joins Rs 100-crore club on opening weekend

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama starring Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana and Diana Penty released in theatres on February 14

Agnivo Niyogi Published 17.02.25, 11:22 AM
Vicky Kaushal in ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal in ‘Chhaava’ TT Archives

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office on its opening weekend, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films banner, Chhaava earned Rs 31 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 37 crore nett on Day 2. On Sunday, the film raked in Rs 48.5 crore nett, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 116.5 crore nett.

Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force is the only other Hindi film released in 2025 to cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the period war drama collected Rs 112.07 crore nett in India.

While Sky Force hit the Rs 100-crore mark on Day 11, Chhaava achieved this feat only in three days.

Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai. It is adapted from Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel of the same name.

The film’s score and soundtrack are composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Meanwhile, Captain America: Brave New World, the first solo film featuring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, had an underwhelming weekend at the box office following its Friday release.

Directed by Julius Onah, the film earned Rs 4.3 crore nett in India on its opening day, followed by Rs 4.15 crore nett on Day 2, according to industry data-tracker Sacnilk. With an additional Rs 4.25 crore nett on Day 3, the total India collection of the Marvel movie stands at Rs 12.7 crore nett.

At the global box office, Brave New World collected USD 192.4 million, including USD 100 million from the US market and USD 92.4 million internationally.

