Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ collects Rs 33.1 crore on Day 1 in India

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has made a strong debut at the box office, earning Rs 33.1 crore nett across all languages on its opening day, according to the makers of the film. This makes it the biggest Indian opener of 2025, surpassing Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which earned Rs 15.30 crore nett on its first day last month.

Released on Valentine's Day, Chhaava registered an overall 35.17 per cent occupancy in Hindi on its opening day. It also emerged as Vicky Kaushal’s biggest opener, surpassing Uri: The Surgical Strike, which had collected Rs 8.20 crore nett on its first day in 2019.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava grossed Rs 50 crore worldwide on the opening day, the production banner announced on social media.

Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai. It is adapted from Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel of the same name.

The film’s score and soundtrack are composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Meanwhile, Captain America: Brave New World, the first solo film featuring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, which also hit cinemas on Friday, had an underwhelming start at the box office. Directed by Julius Onah, the film earned Rs 4.3 crore nett in India on its opening day, according to industry data-tracker Sacnilk.

Captain America: Brave New World recorded the second-lowest opening day collection for a Marvel film in India, surpassing only The Marvels, which had opened at Rs 2.5 crore nett. At the global box office, Brave New World debuted with approximately USD 40 million, including earnings from preview screenings. The film is projected to approach USD 100 million by the end of its opening weekend.