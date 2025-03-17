‘Chhaava’ leads the way for an impressive February at the box office: Ormax

2025 got off to a good start for the Indian box office with a solid performance in January. That momentum has continued with another impressive display in February, whose gross collection stands at Rs 1,245 crore. The second month of the year also saw 2025’s first film cross the Rs 500-crore mark, as per The India Box Office Report by Ormax Media.

Alongside causing a stir on social media, Chhaava raised a storm at the box office. Laxman Utekar’s historical action film on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj witnessed Vicky Kaushal in fine fettle, supported by the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna and Ashutosh Rana. With a tally of Rs 650 crore, Chhaava contributed 53 per cent of the entire collection in February, catapulting itself to pole position in 2025’s list of biggest hits, well clear of Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Rs 222 crore) and Game Changer (Rs 153 crore).

In a distant second place for February was Dragon, a Tamil comedy drama starring Kayadu Lohar and Pradeep Ranganathan, which fetched Rs 122 crore. Narrowly missing out on the Rs 100-crore club was Tamil action thriller Vidaamuyarchi, which soared to Rs 96 crore with Ajith Kumar in the lead. Rounding off the top five for the month were Thandel (Rs 79 crore), a Telugu romantic thriller, and Sanam Teri Kasam (Rs 40 crore), a Hindi romantic drama whose re-release earned more than its lifetime earnings since it originally hit the screens in 2016.

Sanam Teri Kasam also became the highest-grossing re-release in Indian box office history. Another re-release which raked in the numbers in February was Interstellar (Rs 28 crore), Christopher Nolan’s space odyssey that garnered a cult following after initially coming out in 2014.

Strong months to kickstart the year mean that 2025 has already amassed Rs 2,264 crore, 39 per cent higher than the same period last year. In terms of language share, Hindi upstaged Telugu to take top spot with 45 per cent. Telugu moved to second place with 26 per cent, comfortably ahead of Tamil in third with 15 per cent.