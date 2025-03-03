MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ inches closer to Rs 500-crore mark in India

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama features Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Akshaye Khanna and Divya Dutta in key roles

Agnivo Niyogi Published 03.03.25, 01:42 PM
Vicky Kaushal in ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhaava'

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava crossed the Rs 450-crore mark at the domestic box office on Day 17, industry data tracker Sacnilk has reported.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the historical drama has collected Rs 458.75 crore nett domestically in 17 days.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India. The historical drama added Rs 180.25 crore nett to its earnings in the second week.

The third week began with a collection of Rs 13 crore nett on Friday. The daily earnings jumped to Rs 21.75 crore nett on Saturday, followed by Rs 24.25 crore nett on Sunday.

Chhaava chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal, with Rashmika Mandanna playing his wife, Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features music composed by A.R. Rahman.

Among the new releases of the week, Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon raked in Rs 1.82 crore nett in India in its opening weekend while Girish Kohli’s Crazxy, starring Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah, collected Rs 3.85 crore nett during the same period.

Meanwhile, Mudassar Aziz-directed Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, earned Rs 7.97 crore nett in India in nine days.

Among the Hollywood releases, Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World has earned Rs 21.58 crore nett in 17 days. Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist raked in Rs 0.51 crore nett in two days, while James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown earned Rs 0.53 crore nett during the same period.

