Indian musician Arijit Singh beats Taylor Swift to become most-followed artist on Spotify

Indian musician Arijit Singh has become the most-followed artist on music streaming platform Spotify with over 150 million followers, beating American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, according to data tracking site Chart Master.

Swift, a pop sensation with fans spread across the globe, has 139.5 million followers on Spotify.

According to Chart Master, Arijit surpassed Swift on Spotify on July 1. British singer Ed Sheeran occupies the third spot on the list with 121 million followers.

Earlier, in 2023, Arijit enjoyed a brief victory when he surpassed Swift to claim the third spot among the most-followed artists on Spotify. However, Swift quickly regained her position.

Arijit became the first Indian music artist to cross 100 million followers on Spotify in January, 2024.

The other artists on the Spotify list include Billie Eilish (114 million) and The Weeknd (107.2 million). A.R. Rahman is the only other Indian musician in the top 20 with 49 million followers.

Recently, Arijit Singh collaborated with British singer Ed Sheeran on the latter’s latest release, Sapphire. The music video also features Shah Rukh Khan.

Swift released her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April this year. The music video Fortnight from the album earned her 10 nominations at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift kicked off her sixth concert tour, The Eras Tour, on March 17, 2023, and headlined 149 shows in a little more than a year. She wrapped up the tour with the last show on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The singer’s musical world tour generated over USD 2 billion in ticket sales.

Arijit, on the other hand, most recently sang Jaane Tu from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, which hit screens earlier this year.