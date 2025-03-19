Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ cruises past Rs 750-crore mark globally amid Aurangzeb tomb row

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava has crossed the Rs 750-crore mark at the worldwide box office on the 33rd day of its theatrical run, trade figures from industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk revealed on Wednesday.

The Laxman Utekar-directed historical drama has earned Rs 764 crore gross globally so far. This includes a gross collection of Rs 673.9 crore in India and Rs 90.1 crore gross overseas.

The development comes amid a curfew imposed in Nagpur following protests by a right-wing group demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday said that the film Chhaava reignited people's emotions against Aurangzeb.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava has been dominating the box office domestically too. It collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India, followed by Rs 180.25 crore nett in the second week. The film added Rs 84.05 crore nett to the collection in Week 3, followed by Rs 55.95 crore nett in the fourth week.

Chhaava earned Rs 23.15 crore nett in the fifth weekend, followed by Rs 5.15 crore nett on fifth Monday and Tuesday.

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna playing Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features music composed by A.R. Rahman.

Meanwhile John Abraham-starrer political thriller The Diplomat has managed to rake in Rs 16.2 crore nett at the domestic box office after five days of theatrical run. The Shivam Nair-directed film starring Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi and Revathy, follows an Indian diplomat working at the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, who faces a challenge when a woman seeks refuge at the Indian embassy.