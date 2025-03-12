Vicky Kaushal's ‘Chhaava’ crosses Rs 700-crore mark globally on 26th day in theatres

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava crossed the Rs 700-crore mark at the worldwide box office on its 26th day in theatres, industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk said in its latest report on Wednesday.

The Laxman Utekar-directed historical drama has earned Rs 718.5 crore gross globally so far. This includes a gross collection of Rs 633.25 crore in India and Rs 85.25 crore gross overseas.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava has been dominating the box office domestically too. It collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India, followed by Rs 180.25 crore nett in the second week. The film minted an additional Rs 84.05 crore nett to the collection in Week 3.

Chhaava earned Rs 36.25 crore nett in all languages in the fourth weekend, collecting Rs 28.25 crore nett from the Hindi version and Rs 8 crore nett from the Telugu version.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer added Rs 11 crore nett (Rs 8.75 crore nett in Hindi and Rs 2.25 crore nett in Telugu) to its collection on fourth Monday.

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna playing Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai.

Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features a musical score composed by A.R. Rahman.