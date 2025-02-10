Intense workout to horse riding sessions: Vicky Kaushal’s preparation for ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal honed his stick fighting skills and put in a hard shift at the gym to prepare for his upcoming historical drama Chhaava, show throwback photos and videos shared by the actor on Instagram on Sunday.

In an accompanying note, Vicky announced that advance bookings have started for the film slated to hit theatres on February 14.

“Good old #Chhaava prep days! See you all on 14th Feb. Worldwide advance bookings are now open,” he wrote alongside his post on the social media platform.

Vicky shared several mirror selfies and videos, giving fans a glimpse of his intense workout sessions that shaped his transformation for Chhaava. Another video captures him practising horse riding. The 36-year-old actor also got his ear pierced for the role.

Vicky recently visited Kolkata to promote his upcoming film. He interacted with students at JIS University, posed in front of the Victoria Memorial and rode the city's iconic yellow taxi.

He also recorded a video in Bengali, requesting fans to watch Chhaava on Valentine’s Day.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life and struggles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s eldest son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife. Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta play key roles in the film.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The music for the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.