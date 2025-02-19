Vicky Kaushal says he underwent rigorous six-month ‘action training’ for ‘Chhaava’

Actor Vicky Kaushal had to undergo six to eight hours of rigorous “action training” every day during his six-month-long preparation for Laxman Utekar’s latest historical drama Chhaava, he said in a behind-the-scenes video dropped by production house Maddock Films on Tuesday.

“Experience the journey to becoming #Chhaava,” wrote the makers alongside the video on Instagram.

The BTS video shows Vicky practising sword fighting, horse riding and combat with stick and spear. “It started with the basics...extremely rigorous training especially with respect to weaponry,” says Vicky in the video. “The kind of discipline that has come into my life was never there,” the actor shares, adding that he had to gain a significant amount of muscle mass for his role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the biopic. “Laxman Sir called producer Dinesh Vijan Sir and said that he has found his Chhaava,” Vicky concludes.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a historical drama based on the life and struggles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s eldest son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife. Akshaye Khanna essays the role of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta play key roles in the film, which has already earned over Rs 165 crore nett in India according to Sacnilk.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The music for the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.