Aamir Khan to play Dahaa in Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’; first-look poster out

Production banner Sun Pictures on Thursday dropped the first-look poster of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie, set to hit screens on August 14.

The poster features Aamir in a never-before-seen avatar, as he smokes a pipe and flaunts his buffed-up physique. The 60-year-old actor will essay the role of Dahaa in the upcoming film.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Introducing #AamirKhan as Dahaa, from the world of #Coolie. #Coolie is all set to dominate IMAX screens worldwide from August 14th,” wrote the makers alongside the poster on X.

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde and Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir. Kannada actor Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj round off the cast of the actioner directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

While Shruti Haasan plays Preethi in Coolie, Sathyaraj is set to play Rajasekhar.

Rajinikanth wrapped up shooting for Coolie earlier this year.

The music for Coolie has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who had previously composed the music for Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

Coolie marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s seventh directorial venture. In 2019, he established the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) with Kaithi, which he followed up with Vikram (2022) and Leo (2023). It remains to be seen if Coolie is also part of the LCU.

Coolie is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s actioner War 2 at the box office.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s latest big-screen outing Sitaare Zameen Par has so far earned Rs 134.42 crore nett in India since its June 20 release, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The R.S. Prasanna directorial also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Dolly Ahluwalia, Gurpal Singh, Brijendra Kala, and Ankita Sehgal in key roles.