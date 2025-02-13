MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Vicky Kaushal arrives in Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh ahead of 'Chhaava' release

The 36-year-old actor is set to play the role of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the upcoming film, releasing on February 14

PTI Published 13.02.25, 02:47 PM
Vicky Kaushal in Prayagraj

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday reached Prayagraj to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the Maha Kumbh and said he is fortunate to have finally got the opportunity to visit the city.

The actor is looking forward to his film "Chhaava", which is scheduled to be released in theatres on Friday.

"I'm feeling very good. I was waiting for this opportunity for a long time to be a part of Maha Kumbh. Now that I am here today, I am feeling very good and fortunate," Kaushal told reporters.

The actor, along with his "Chhaava" co-star Rashmika Mandanna, have been visiting shrines and temples such as the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, and Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, the 12th Shiva Jyotirling, near the Ellora Caves.

"Chhaava" stars Kaushal in the role of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Mandanna as his wife Maharani Yesubai. The Hindi period drama is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

