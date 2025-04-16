Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Chhaava’ now available in Telugu on Netflix

The Telugu version of Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster historical drama Chhaava is now available to stream on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on X on Wednesday.

“This face card never declines. Watch Chhaava, now on Netflix in Hindi and Telugu. #ChhaavaOnNetflix,” reads a post on the streamer’s official X page.

The Hindi version of the film had its digital premiere on the streaming platform on April 11.

Chhaava was released theatrically in Hindi on February 14. Following the blockbuster success of its Hindi version, a Telugu-dubbed version of Chhaava was released in theatres on March 7.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the biopic minted approximately Rs 599.55 crore nett in India during its theatrical run.

The film stars Kaushal as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s eldest son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, while Akshaye Khanna portrays Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The cast also includes Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features music composed by A.R. Rahman.

Chhaava became the highest-grossing film of Kaushal’s acting career in India last month, surpassing the 2019 war action film Uri: The Surgical Strike, for which he had won a National Award.

Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2026 drama film Love & War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, recently appeared in A.R. Murugadoss-helmed actioner Sikandar, a Salman Khan-led film that hit theatres on March 30.