MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 07 November 2025

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif are now parents to a baby boy: 'Our bundle of joy has arrived'

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on 9 December, 2021, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan after dating each other for about two years

Entertainment Web Desk Published 07.11.25, 11:31 AM
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal File picture

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have become parents to their first child, a baby boy, Vicky announced on Friday.

“Blessed,” Vicky and Katrina wrote in a joint post on Instagram, sharing a note.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy," read the note.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on 9 December, 2021, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan after dating each other for about two years.

Reacting to the announcement post Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Katttttt welcome to the boy Mumma club. And so happy for you and Vicky.”

Industry friends Maniesh Paul, Guneet Monga, Nimrat Kaur, Anshuman Jha, Shreya Ghoshal, Patralekhaa and Dia Mirza extended their best wishes to the couple.

Reports of Katrina’s pregnancy surfaced online earlier this year. The rumours gained momentum around late July 2025, when a video went viral of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal taking a ferry to Alibaug. Katrina wore a loose, oversized white shirt in that video, which triggered speculation that she might be pregnant.

In addition to being an actress, Katrina is also an entrepreneur. She launched her own line of cosmetics, Kay Beauty, in 2019.

Vicky is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. Slated to hit theatres on March 26, 2026, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

RELATED TOPICS

Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Death of the sedan, once the symbol of middle-class aspiration. Long live the bulkier SUV

As the automobile industry began undergoing a tectonic move towards electric vehicles, another transformation reshaped the market – customer preferences
Narendra Modi and Jairam Ramesh (inset)
Quote left Quote right

TrumpTracker this morning has touched 59... What does HowdyModi have to say about all this?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT