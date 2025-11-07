Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif are now parents to a baby boy: 'Our bundle of joy has arrived'

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have become parents to their first child, a baby boy, Vicky announced on Friday.

“Blessed,” Vicky and Katrina wrote in a joint post on Instagram, sharing a note.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy," read the note.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on 9 December, 2021, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan after dating each other for about two years.

Reacting to the announcement post Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Katttttt welcome to the boy Mumma club. And so happy for you and Vicky.”

Industry friends Maniesh Paul, Guneet Monga, Nimrat Kaur, Anshuman Jha, Shreya Ghoshal, Patralekhaa and Dia Mirza extended their best wishes to the couple.

Reports of Katrina’s pregnancy surfaced online earlier this year. The rumours gained momentum around late July 2025, when a video went viral of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal taking a ferry to Alibaug. Katrina wore a loose, oversized white shirt in that video, which triggered speculation that she might be pregnant.

In addition to being an actress, Katrina is also an entrepreneur. She launched her own line of cosmetics, Kay Beauty, in 2019.

Vicky is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. Slated to hit theatres on March 26, 2026, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.