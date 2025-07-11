Varun Dhawan wraps filming for Pune schedule of ‘Border 2’

Actor Varun Dhawan has wrapped filming for the Pune schedule of his upcoming film Border 2, a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war film, he said on Thursday.

Sharing a video with co-star Ahan Shetty on Instagram, Varun wrote, “Chai aur bizkoot. It’s a wrap for me at NDA. Aur humna celebrate kiya bizkoot ke saath (Tea and biscuit. It’s a wrap for me at Pune’s National Defence Academy. We celebrated with biscuits).”

The video shows the two actors sitting on chairs in bathrobes and enjoying biscuits dipped in tea.

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. The original film, set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, depicted the Battle of Longewala. Sunny Deol essayed the role of Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri, while Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee also played key roles in the film.

Sunny will reprise his role as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri in the upcoming sequel, set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026, ahead of Republic Day. Varun and Ahan will play valiant soldiers in the upcoming war drama alongside singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

The Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE) recently objected to the casting of Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2 as the actor faced a controversy over his latest film Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a key role.

The FWICE said the casting decision was in blatant violation of its official directive to boycott Mr. Diljit Dosanjh.

However, Dosanjh defended his decision to release Sardaar Ji 3 in the overseas territories, stating that when he signed the movie, there was no trouble between India and Pakistan.

Last week, the 41-year-old actor shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Border 2, thereby putting to rest all rumours about his exclusion from the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Varun, 38, has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in the pipeline.