Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ set to stream on OTT this week

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s romance drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is set to premiere on Netflix on 27 November, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“Muhurat nikal gaya guys. Watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, out 27 November, on Netflix,” wrote the streamer on Instagram.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film hit theatres on October 2. It follows two couples, Sunny (Varun)-Tulsi (Janhvi) and Ananya (Sanya Malhotra)-Vikram (Rohit Saraf), as they navigate love, heartbreaks, and relationships.

The film also features Maniesh Paul, Abhinav Sharma and Akshay Oberoi in key roles.

Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta have produced the romantic comedy, with Shashank Khaitan also backing the film under his banner, Mentor Disciple Films.

The film’s music is composed by Pritam, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari clashed with Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 at the box office. It raked in Rs 98.35 crore gross worldwide, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.