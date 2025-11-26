Actor Lee Soon-jae, South Korea’s ‘national TV dad’, dies at 91

Korean television veteran star Lee Soon-jae, known for High Kick!, Hur Jun, Sangdo and Unstoppable High Kick, died at 91 on Tuesday, president of South Korea, Lee Jae-myung, announced.

In a career spanning over six decades in film, television, and theatre, Soon-jae was affectionately called the ‘national TV dad’ due to his numerous roles portraying a wise, elderly figure in films and television series.

In a Facebook post, Jae-myung spoke about Soon-jae’s contribution to the Korean industry and also talked about his warm and kind nature.

“I express my deepest condolences on the death of national actor Lee Soon-jae.

The star who devoted his whole life to acting and raised the dignity of Korean culture and art has brought us laughter, emotion, comfort and courage beyond plays, movies and broadcasts,” Jae-myung wrote.

“As the saying goes, ‘Acting is the companion of life that tells the story of a living human being,’ I think acting is a passage to share our life stories with the world and convey the essence of human life,” he added.

“His philosophy on acting, attitude as an actor, and character as a true adult have become an inspiration to countless juniors, and further deeply resonated with all of us. The works and messages left by him will be conveyed as a valuable cultural heritage of Korea. I will long remember him, who was a beloved artist and national actor who spared all generations. His expression and voice are still vivid.

May you rest in peace, sir,” the post further said.

Lee Soon-jae was born in Hoeryeong (a county now in North Korea) in 1934. At the age of four, the actor moved to Seoul with his family. He studied at Seoul National University and later ventured into theatre and, eventually, television and film projects.

He began his acting career after graduating from Seoul National University and making his stage debut in 1956. Lee was also a one-term member of the National Assembly from 1992 to 1996.

Some of his notable roles include What Is Love? (1991-1992) and the High Kick! Series. The actor was last seen in the 2024 television series Dog Knows Everything.