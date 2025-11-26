Prime Video unveils first-look teaser of Bhumi Pednekar-starrer ‘Daldal’ at IFFI 2025

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to headline Amrit Raj Gupta’s upcoming psychological crime thriller Daldal, the streaming platform said on Wednesday at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Prime Video unveiled the first look of the upcoming psychological thriller at the festival. The series is based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar.

It follows Mumbai’s newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira, whose pursuit of a brutal killer forces her to negotiate with buried memories. Ferreira is also compelled to visit shady regions of the city as she strives to hunt down the killer.

Daldal is created by Suresh Triveni and produced under Abundantia Entertainment. The show also features Aditya Rawal and Samara Tijori in key roles.

The first-look showcase at IFFI 2025 on Wednesday included an exclusive teaser preview, followed by an in-conversation session, titled Beyond the Stereotype: Redefining Women and Power in Modern Storytelling.

The session brought together Pednekkar, Triveni, the writing team, and director and head of originals at Prime Video India Nikhil Madhok.

During the conversation, Pednekkar said her character Rita Ferreira's power lies in restraint.

"From the women in my home, I learned that power doesn't need to be loud. It can be quiet, resilient, and rooted in constantly questioning the world around you. That's something I saw my mother do every day, and something Rita does too. She doesn't say much, but she does a lot. If actions speak louder than words, I don't think there's a character who embodies that more than Rita Ferreira," the 36-year-old actress said.

The release date for Daldal is yet to be announced.