MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 01 September 2025

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor groove to ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ song ‘Bijuria’ with Sonu Nigam

A remix version of Sonu’s 1999 chartbuster, ‘Bijuria’ music video is set to drop online on September 3

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.09.25, 01:27 PM
Varun Dhawan (left) and Janhvi Kapoor (right) with Sonu Nigam (centre)

Varun Dhawan (left) and Janhvi Kapoor (right) with Sonu Nigam (centre) Instagram

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK) actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor grooved to the beats of Bijuria with singer Sonu Nigam, shows a video dropped by the makers of the film on Monday.

A remix version of Sonu’s 1999 chartbuster, from the album Mausam, Bijuria music video from SSKTK will drop online on September 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bringing back the magic and memories of #Bijuria with the dhamaakedaar team of #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari,” wrote production banner Dharma Productions, sharing the video on Instagram on Monday.

Varun Dhawan shared another video which shows him shaking a leg with Sonu Nigam to the beats of Bijuria. In his caption, he recalled dancing to the song as a child. “From dancing in my school to my brothers wedding on this song. This is my jam. Song out on 3rd sept,” reads his caption.

The makers also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the filming of the song. The BTS clip features Varun, Janhvi, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

Set to hit theatres on October 2, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. The story follows two couples — Sunny (Varun)-Tulsi (Janhvi) and Ananya (Sanya)-Vikram(Rohit) as they navigate love and relationships.

The film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Manish Paul.

Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta are producing Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, with Shashank Khaitan also backing the film under his banner, Mentor Disciple Films.

The film’s music is composed by Pritam, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

RELATED TOPICS

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor Sonu Nigam
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India was the economic alternative to China. US President Donald Trump ended that

A lurch in policy has shaken the India-US economic alliance against China, leaving India little choice but to consider reversing its own strategy
Quote left Quote right

GDP numbers for Apr-Jun 25 have led to irrational exuberance; Tariff shock not reflected

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT