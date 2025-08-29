‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ teaser: Varun Dhawan calls himself Baahubali, Rohit Saraf makes SRK-inspired entry

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf’s characters get a quirky introduction in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser, dropped by the makers on Friday.

The 52-second long video opens with Varun’s Sunny Sanskari dressed as Prabhas’s Baahubali.

The following scenes introduce the rest of the cast — Janhvi’s Tulsi looks stunning in a red sari, Sanya Malhotra dances and Rohit Saraf makes a dramatic Shah Rukh Khan-inspired entry as he walks out of a helicopter (A Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham nod).

The video ends with a cheeky banter between Varun and Janhvi’s characters aboard a flight.

“Quick intro: Four people. Two heartbreakers. One wedding,” Dharma Productions wrote on X.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy also features Akshay Oberoi and Manish Paul.

Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta are producing the romantic comedy, with Shashank Khaitan also backing the film under his banner, Mentor Disciple Films.

The film’s music is composed by Pritam, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2.