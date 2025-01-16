Varun Dhawan begins shooting for Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Border 2’

Actor Varun Dhawan has started shooting for Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2, an upcoming sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war film, the makers announced on social media on Thursday.

“Action, grit, and patriotism! Actor Varun Dhawan begins #Border2 journey in the scenic cantonment areas of Jhansi with Producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, Co-producer Shiv Chanana and director Anurag Singh leading the way 🎬January 23, 2026— Get ready for an unforgettable saga,” production house T-Series wrote on X alongside a behind-the-scenes picture.

Looking dapper in a black leather jacket, Varun poses with a clapperboard in the picture, which also features other crew members.

Helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026. The upcoming war drama also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Border depicts the Battle of Longewala. It features a star-studded cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee.

Varun was last seen in Baby John, an action-thriller directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee. Sunny Deol’s most recent appearance was in Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur. A sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the film scripted history by amassing Rs 691 crore gross at the global box office.