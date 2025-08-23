It’s a wrap for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Shooting for Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming romance drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is complete, makers Dharma Productions announced on Friday, sharing pictures from the sets.

One of the photos depicts the shooting of a holi sequence in the film. Another image shows Varun Dhawan reviewing footage along with director Shashank Khaitan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wrapping up #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari with a dump full of,” Dharma Productions wrote on X.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy also features Sanya Malhotra, Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf and Manish Paul.

Rohit Saraf also announced that the shoot for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been completed. Sharing a photo with Janhvi, Sanya, Varun and Shashank on Instagram, Rohit wrote, “We had too much fun making this, and you’re going to have too much fun watching it. Mark your calendars for October 2 coz it’s going to be too hot to handle.”

The photo shows Janhvi, Sanya, Varun and Shashank posing in a white t-shirt that reveals their roles in the film.

Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta are producing the romantic comedy, with Shashank Khaitan also backing the film under his banner, Mentor Disciple Films.

The film’s music is composed by Pritam, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2.