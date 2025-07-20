MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Vampire Diaries’ star Paul Wesley gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg

Wesley, 42, and Kuckenburg, 25, began dating in 2022 and got engaged last week during a recent trip to Italy

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.07.25, 01:27 PM
Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg

Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg Instagram

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley and model Natalie Kuckenburg recently got engaged, the latter said on Saturday.

“Yes. Always and forever,” Kuckenburg captioned her post on Instagram.

Shortly after Natalie announced their engagement, Wesley also took to Instagram. He shared a selfie on his Stories. The photo shows Kuckenburg flaunting her engagement ring.

Instagram/@paulwesley

The couple had recently been vacationing in Italy’s Tuscany and the Amalfi. Wesley had earlier shared multiple photos from their vacation, calling it “a beautiful time in Tuscany.” Natalie commented, “The best time.”

Wesley, 42, and Kuckenburg, 25, got engaged during their trip to Italy, according to a report by US-based news outlet People. The couple had begun dating in 2022.

Wesley, also known for his work in projects such as Beneath the Blue and Roll Bounce, was previously married to actress-singer Torrey DeVitto. They tied the knot in 2011 but got divorced in 2013.

The actor later married Ines de Ramon in 2019, but the couple eventually decided to part ways. They were granted a divorce in 2024.

