Satyajit Ray’s ‘Nayak’ starring Uttam Kumar and Sharmila Tagore to re-release in theatres

Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s timeless classic Nayak (1966), starring veteran actors Uttam Kumar and Sharmila Tagore, is set to re-release in theatres on February 21, PVR Cinemas announced on its official social media handle on Friday.

“A timeless story, now restored in 2K! Watch Satyajit Ray’s iconic masterpiece Nayak: The Hero on the big screen at PVR INOX with English subtitles! Re-releasing at PVR INOX on Feb 21,” reads the caption on PVR Cinema’s post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also starring Bireswar Sen, Soumen Bose, Niraml Ghosh, Premangshu Bose, Jogesh Chatterjee and Sumita Sanyal in pivotal roles, Nayak, which was originally released on May 6, 1966, is Ray’s second original screenplay after the 1962 film Kanchenjungha.

The film revolves around a renowned bengali film actor Arindam Mukherjee (Uttam Kumar) on a train journey from Kolkata to Delhi to receive a national award. While narrating his life story to a young journalist, Aditi Sengupta (Sharmila Tagore), whom he met during the train journey, Arindam ends up revealing his mistakes, insecurities and regrets to the latter. However, Aditi realises that behind all his arrogant facade, Arindam was a troubled man as his life's story is gradually revealed through flashbacks and dreams.

After Nayak, Satyajit Ray and Uttam worked on another project, Chiriyakhana (1967), which saw the actor playing the quintessential Bengali sleuth Byomkesh Bakshi, a fictional character created by Bengali novelist Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay.

Satyajit Ray’s last film was Agantuk (1991), which was based on one of his own short stories, Atithi. The film stars Utpal Dutt, Deepankar De, Mamata Shankar, Rabi Ghosh, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Bikram Bhattacharya in lead roles. Agantuk has been honoured with three National Film Awards in 1992 in the category of Best Feature Film and Best Directing, and the Special Jury Award which went to Mamata Shankar for her portrayal of Anila.