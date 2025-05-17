Bruce Springsteen ‘dumb as a rock’; Taylor Swift ‘no longer HOT’, Trump posts, drawing netizens’ ire

US President Donald Trump took a dig at American musician Bruce Springsteen, calling him an ‘obnoxious JERK’, and said that singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is ‘no longer HOT’ on his social media platform on Friday.

Trump, who was on his way back from a Middle East diplomatic trip, took to his Truth Social platform to engage in a squabble with Springsteen, who said in a concert in the UK last week that his country is now being ruled by a “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”

As a response to that, Trump wrote a long post on Truth Social, in which the President called Springsteen “dumb as a rock.”

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy. Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country. If I weren’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn't have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn't see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!),” Trump wrote.

Earlier, Springsteen garnered attention with his open criticism of Trump and voiced support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who ultimately stepped down from his re-election run last year.

During his Land of Hope & Dreams tour on Wednesday in Manchester, Springsteen said, “My home, the America I love, the America I've written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”

“Raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring,” Springsteen said.

In a separate post, Trump also mudslinged American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, supposedly hinting at the latter’s alleged downfall due to his ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’ remark made back in 2024.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she's no longer ‘HOT?’” the US president wrote on his Truth Social platform on Friday.

During the 2024 election, Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Donald Trump’s opponent, voicing her support for Kamala Harris shortly after the September presidential debate. “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she declared.

Swift signed off her message as a “childless cat lady,” a sharp dig at Vice President JD Vance, who had faced criticism for making derogatory remarks about single women with cats.

In reaction to Swift’s endorsement, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social: “I hate Taylor Swift.”

Netizens on social media were quick to respond to Trump’s remarks on the singers. One social media user wrote, “Trump is wrong! Since Donald Trump's aggressive attitude and irrational statements against Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen, do I, and many with me, have much bigger respect for these two performers when they take a stand... Many more celebrities in (sic) should have the same guts.”

Also, the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) has issued a statement against Donald Trump, condemning the ‘attacks’ on the artistes.

Tino Gagliardi, the president of AFM, wrote, “The American Federation of Musicians of the United States and Canada will not remain silent as two of our members—Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift—are singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States. Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift are not just brilliant musicians, they are role models and inspirations to millions of people in the United States and across the world.”

The statement also reads, “Whether it’s Born in the USA or the Eras Tour, their music is timeless, impactful, and has deep cultural meaning. Musicians have the right to freedom of expression, and we stand in solidarity with all our members.”

Since Trump became the new chairman of the Kennedy Art Centre, which he refused to visit in his first term, some artists cancelled their engagements. The musical “Hamilton,” which had been slated to stage its third run at the Washington landmark next year, pulled out.

Recently, Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro slammed US President Donald Trump for his 100 per cent tariff proposal on films produced outside the United States, calling him ‘America’s philistine president’ and a ‘threat’ to art.

While accepting the honorary Palme d’Or award at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the 81-year-old actor said US citizens were now fighting for democracy.