LA woman dubbed ‘Ketamine Queen’ to plead guilty to supplying drug that killed Mathew Perry

Los Angeles drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the ‘Ketamine Queen’, has agreed to plead guilty to supplying the ketamine that killed Friends star Matthew Perry, the US Justice Department said on Monday, as per reports.

Forty-two-year-old Jasveen Sangha, who ran an illegal narcotics “stash house” in the North Hollywood district of Los Angeles and was due to stand trial in September, will plead guilty to five charges under a deal with federal prosecutors, UK-based news portal The Standard reported.

Previously, four other accused in the case — two physicians, Perry’s personal assistant and another man who admitted acting as an intermediary in selling ketamine to the actor — had pleaded guilty to various charges in the case. However, none of them have been sentenced yet.

Perry had openly expressed his struggles with addiction.

Sangha, a dual citizen of the United States and Britain, is expected to plead guilty in the upcoming weeks, as per reports. She has been in federal custody since August last year.

Ketamine serves as an anesthetic medicine that induces unconsciousness and alleviates pain. Although it is safe when used in a controlled amount, the drug has potential risks, including life-threatening side effects, if the dosage is not controlled.

According to The Standard, prosecutors said that Sangha agreed to plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of illegal distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

As per her plea agreement outlined by the Justice Department, Sangha had supplied 51 vials of ketamine from her stash house to a go-between dealer, Erik Fleming, 55, who in turn sold the doses to Perry through his live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 60.

Iwamasa later injected Perry with at least three shots of ketamine from the vials Sangha supplied, resulting in the actor’s death, according to the report.

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles apartment in October 2023. He was 54.

Last month, California doctor Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of ketamine distribution in the weeks leading to Perry's death.

Another doctor, Mark Chavez, had admitted to providing Perry with the access to Ketamine.

In 2023, Perry was taking legally-permitted dosage of the drug to cope with depression. However, he reportedly asked for more than what was prescribed.