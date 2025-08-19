Why British author Jessica Hines is back in spotlight after Faissal Khan's allegations against brother Aamir

Aamir Khan’s rumoured relationship with British author-journalist Jessica Hines has again come in the spotlight following his brother Faissal Khan’s recent allegations against the Bollywood star.

In an interview with media portal Pinkvilla, Faissal alleged that Aamir had dated Jessica and was in a live-in relationship with her after his divorce from Reena Dutta. He also claimed that Aamir had a child with Jessica.

“Aamir married Reena and later divorced her. Then he had a relationship with Jessica Hines. They had a child. He was living with Kiran at that time,” Faissal said in the interview.

Who is Jessica Hines?

As per media reports, Jessica Hines is a British author and journalist. Multiple reports suggest that Jessica, a fan of Indian cinema, came to India in the early ’90s to write a book about Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan. Titled Looking For The Big B: Bollywood, the novel revolves around Bollywood in the backdrop of Bachchan’s rise to stardom.

Jessica grew up in Lizard, Cornwall and did her schooling in Toronto, as per reports. She studied Comparative Religion at The School of Oriental and African Studies and did a Master’s in film studies at the British Film Institute. Jessica is also the managing director and co-founder of Fingerprint Content.

Jessica gained public attention in India during the late 1990s with reports of her connection with Aamir. The two reportedly met during the filming of Ghulam (1998) and grew close.

As per reports, Jessica lives in the UK with his son Jaan and husband, a London-based businessman, William Talbot.

Aamir has denied the rumours about his relationship with Hines.

On Monday, Faissal said at a press conference that he has severed ties with his family.