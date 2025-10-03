‘I am not Alia Bhatt’s sister-in-law': Twinkle Khanna recalls being called Rishi Kapoor’s ‘illegitimate daughter’

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s birthday tweet for actress-author Twinkle Khanna had once led to a bizarre misunderstanding with many fans speculating that Twinkle was Rishi’s illegitimate daughter, recalled the actress-author in the latest episode of Prime Video reality show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.

The new episode featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Twinkle recalled how Rishi’s choice of words in the birthday post had resulted in the massive confusion. The actor had originally tweeted, "Happy Happy Birthday dear one! You were in your mum's tummy when I was serenading her in Bobby in 1973 lol.”

The quirky wish left fans confused and Rishi was trolled for it. He later shared another post to clear the confusion. “Kuch logon ko problem kya hai? Kakaji and Dimple were married, Bobby was still incomplete, we shot that song when Dimple was 3 months pregnant. Kakaji-Dimple married in March ’73. Bobby released Sept 28th ’73. Twinkle born 29th Dec ’73,” he wrote.

Twinkle's candid narration of the incident left co-host Kajol in splits. Kajol also pointed out that Alia Bhatt had an awkward reaction to the story. Twinkle quipped, “I am not your sister-in-law, it was a mistake.” Varun Dhawan added, “She doesn’t know how to react."

During the conversation, Varun reflected on working with Rishi in his debut film Student of the Year (2012). Alia also shared her memories of working with the actor in the 2016 film Kapoor and Sons.

During the chat, Alia reflected on her daughter Raha’s striking similarity with grandfather Rishi Kapoor. “When people see Raha, they say she is a mini Rishi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. There is a little bit of Rishi ji’s energy in her, which is visible from time to time,” she shared.

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle premiered on Prime Video on September 25. The first episode of the reality show featured Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as guests.