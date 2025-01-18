TV actor Aman Jaiswal dies in road accident after truck rams into his motorbike

TV actor Aman Jaiswal (23) died after a truck rammed into his motorbike on Jogeshwari road in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, police said.

He was known for a lead role in TV serial "Dhartiputra Nandini".

Jaiswal was rushed to Cama Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said an official of Amboli police station.

A case for rash and negligent driving was registered against the truck driver and investigation was on, he added.

