MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 January 2025

TV actor Aman Jaiswal dies in road accident after truck rams into his motorbike

Jaiswal was rushed to Cama Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said an official of Amboli police station

PTI Published 18.01.25, 12:21 AM
Vivek Jaiswal

Vivek Jaiswal X/@actor_vivekm

TV actor Aman Jaiswal (23) died after a truck rammed into his motorbike on Jogeshwari road in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, police said.

He was known for a lead role in TV serial "Dhartiputra Nandini".

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaiswal was rushed to Cama Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said an official of Amboli police station.

A case for rash and negligent driving was registered against the truck driver and investigation was on, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Bike Accident Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

IMF: Growth in India slower than expected, 2026 projection below historical average

The forecast for 2025 is broadly unchanged from that in the October 2024 WEO, primarily on account of an upward revision in the US offsetting downward revisions in other major economies
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Quote left Quote right

No contradiction between what army chief said and position we have taken

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT