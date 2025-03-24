Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner grabs eyeballs for uncanny resemblance to cricketer Virat Kohli

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Güner, known for the popular Television series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is grabbing eyeballs for his striking resemblance to Team India cricketer Virat Kohli.

Several X users have pointed out the uncanny similarity between the 39-year-old actor and the 36-year-old cricketer.

“How much did Kohli charge to appear on this,” asked a social media user, while another clarified, “No, that's not Virat Kohli. The person in the image is Cavit Çetin Güner, a Turkish actor who played a role in the TV series *Diriliş: Ertuğrul*. His appearance with a beard in the show has often been compared to Kohli, leading to the playful confusion.”

Born on February 21, 1986, in Istanbul, Turkey, Guner is an actor and producer.

Social media has been abuzz with comparisons between Güner’s well-groomed beard look and Virat’s signature style.

Güner essayed the role of Dogan Bey in Dirilis: Ertugrul, set in the 13th century. The show followed Ertuğrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. Actor Engin Altan Düzyatan portrayed the titular character in the series. The show is currently available to stream on YouTube.

Güner is also known for backing the 2019 film Uzun Zaman Önce.

Virat is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2025, which began on March 22, is set to conclude on May 25.