‘Vidaamuyarchi’: Trisha Krishnan attends screening of Ajith Kumar-starrer road thriller

Actresses Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra attended the first-day-first-show screening of their film Vidaamuyarchi at Vettri Theatre in Chennai on Friday morning. Rakesh Gowthaman, the proprietor of the cinema, posted a video of the visit on social media.

The 10-second video shows Trisha and Regina capturing the audience’s euphoric reaction to the film on their phones. “Welcome #Thalaivi @trishtrashers & @ReginaCassandra to the FDFS vibes of #Vettri Chennai. #VidaaMuyarchi with the crew,” Gowthaman wrote in the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Lyca Productions and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, Vidaamuyarchi features Ajith Kumar in the lead role, alongside Trisha, Regina and Arjun Sarja.

The story follows Arjun (Ajith Kumar), a man on a desperate mission to find his missing wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan). As he faces relentless threats and an unknown enemy, the story builds into a pulse-pounding journey.

The film’s action sequences, including breathtaking car chases, and a gripping soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander have already created a buzz on the internet.

Originally slated to release during Pongal, the release of the movie was delayed due to “unavoidable circumstances” in January.