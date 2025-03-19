Kolkata-born actress Tridha Choudhury says ‘Aashram’ was ‘turning point’ in her career

Working with director Prakash Jha on crime thriller series Aashram was nothing less than a “turning point” in the career of Kolkata-born actress Tridha Choudhury, she said in a statement recently.

Reflecting on her experience, Tridha, who plays Babita Lochan in the series, said, “I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the finest directors in our industry, but working with sir (Jha) has been an absolute delight. I learnt a lot about voice modulation, projection, and, most importantly, how to live a character and not mechanically deliver lines.”

“It’s often said that an actor must get into the skin of the character, but with Prakash ji, it felt effortless. He once told me, ‘It’s a director’s job to direct and an actor’s job to act. I won’t tell you how to act Tridha, just go and play.’ That trust, that creative freedom, made all the difference,” she added.

Aashram debuted on Amazon MX Player in August 2020. The second season of the series dropped in the same year in November. Aashram Season 3 Part 1, which released in June 2022, follows Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar), one of Nirala’s disciples, who had escaped his clutches after being sexually abused in the ashram. However, she eventually landed in prison.

Released on February 27, the second part of Aashram Season 3 picks up after the events of the previous instalment. The latest part focuses on Pammi's quest for revenge following her release from the prison.

Sharing how Aashram shaped her as an actress, Tridha said, “This project was way beyond just a performance, it was a learning experience and the director’s vision and the incredible ensemble cast made a world of difference.”

“There were moments – in emotionally charged scenes – where I didn’t have to think about delivering lines, it was all about reacting and feeling the moment. I remember working with Aaditi in some of the most intense sequences, and we would just look at each other and instinctively know how to respond. That experience changed me as an actor,” Tridha further explained.

The crime drama also features Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles.

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is now streaming for free on Amazon MX Player.