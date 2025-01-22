MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Grammys 2025: Trevor Noah to return as host for the fifth consecutive year

The 67th Grammy Awards will be held on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.01.25, 11:20 AM
Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah TT Archives

Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah will return as host of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, marking his fifth consecutive year as master of ceremonies. In addition to hosting, Noah will also take on the role of producer for the highly anticipated event, set to broadcast live on February 2 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

“The #RecordingAcademy and @CBS have announced that Emmy-winning comedian, GRAMMY-nominated host, and author @TrevorNoah will return as the host of the 2025 #GRAMMYs,” The Recording Academy posted on X.

The ceremony, which will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+, will carry a dual focus this year — celebrating excellence in music and supporting critical wildfire relief efforts. According to organisers, the show will honour the bravery and dedication of first responders while raising additional funds for wildfire recovery initiatives.

Last week, the Recording Academy and MusiCares announced a USD 1 million commitment to aid music professionals impacted by wildfires and launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort. Public donations to the effort are encouraged to further support the initiative.

Grammy Week has been streamlined to focus on three major events — the MusiCares benefit, the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, which has been repurposed this year as a fire-relief fundraiser, and the awards ceremony itself.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards nominees include Beyoncé with 11 nods, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone with seven nominations each, and Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift with six nominations each.

