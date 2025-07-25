Travis Kelce makes relationship with Taylor Swift Instagram official, fans say they’re ‘end game’

NFL star Travis Kelce on Friday shared never-before-seen pictures with pop sensation Taylor Swift, making their relationship Instagram official for the first time.

Kelce’s post comes months after Swift shared photos of herself with the football star.

Swift and Kelce wear matching caps in one of the pictures. While the Blank Space singer’s cap reads ‘First Mate’, Kelce’s cap carries the word ‘Captain’. The couple share laughs, enjoy scrumptious dinners, cherish the snow and ice skating together.

In another picture, Kelce has his phone’s lock screen open, which visibly shows a monochrome picture of him and Swift together.

According to reports, the pictures were taken in Montana while the couple were on an ice skating trip with their close friends, Este Haim and Erin Andrews.

Kelce kept the caption casual. “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯,” he wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.

Fans couldn’t keep calm after seeing the pictures on social media. “Woke my dog up just to show her these pics,” wrote one of them. “Yes.. yes i did zoom into his lockscreen,” another fan commented.

“I’ve returned to this post so many times,” wrote a Swiftie on Instagram. “These two are end game,” another Taylor Swift fan commented.

Swift and Kelce have been rumoured to be in a relationship since 2023. The couple publicly showcased their feelings for each other at Super Bowl 2024. Swift, who attended the event, cheered Kelce from her seat and locked him in a warm embrace after the match.

In January, social media platforms were abuzz with speculations about Taylor Swift’s possible engagement to Travis Kelce, after the singer was allegedly spotted wearing a symbolic diamond infinity ring during a dinner in New York with her parents.