Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur’s ‘Love in Vietnam’ wins best Asian film trophy at Seoul event

Bollywood film Love in Vietnam starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur has won two awards at the Seoul Global Movie Awards 2025.

The Indo-Vietnamese romantic drama was released in Korea on 8 December. Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, this project marked the first India-Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema. The film was earlier released in India on 12 September.

Love in Vietnam received the Best Film of Asia award and Kazmi was awarded Best Director of Asia. This is the first time that an Indian film has been awarded in South Korea, as per a statement from the makers.

The ceremony took place on 10 December.

“This recognition from South Korea means the world to me. It shows that a story told with honesty can touch hearts worldwide,” Kazmi said.

Maheshwari added, “Seeing audiences in South Korea cry, applaud, and connect so deeply with our film is unforgettable. Their love has truly touched my heart.”

The film was presented by Zee Studios and produced by Blue Lotus Creatives, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi Film Studios, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, and Mango Tree Entertainment.

Love in Vietnam marks the first feature collaboration between stakeholders from India and Vietnam.

The film is based on Sabahattin Ali’s 1943 novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, which tells the story of Raif, a man living a purposeless life until he meets a woman named Maria Puder.

Shantanu was last seen in Pratim D. Gupta’s Chaalchitro — The Frame Fatale, which marked his Bengali cinema debut.

Avneet last appeared in Ishrat R. Khan’s Luv Ki Arrange Marriage alongside Sunny Singh.

Kha Ngan is known for films like Furie (2019), 100 Days of Sunshine (2018), The Vietnamese Bride (2018) and Sam Hoi (2021).