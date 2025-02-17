‘Ziddi Girls’: Trailer out for Prime Video series starring Nandita Das, Simran and Revathy

Actress Simran plays a strict principal determined to restore discipline in a reputed college based in New Delhi, in the trailer of Ziddi Girls, dropped by Prime Video on Monday.

The two-minute-48-second-long trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of students at Matilda House, an all-girls college, as they navigate academics, friendships, romance and the chaos of college life. But when Simran’s character steps in to tighten the reins, the young women challenge authority, break barriers, and fight for their future.

The eight-episode series features newcomers, including Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Zaina Ali, Deeya Damini and Anupriya Caroli, in the lead roles. It also features a cast of seasoned actresses, including Nandita Das, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Lillete Dubey and Revathy.

Billed as “a bold and spirited young adult drama set against the vibrant pulse of Delhi’s college life”, Ziddi Girls is directed by Shonali Bose and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy under the Pritish Nandy Communications banner.

“Ziddi Girls is not just another college drama — it’s a raw, unfiltered portrayal of what it means to be a young woman today. Each character is intricately crafted, their journeys so layered that they feel like people we’ve all known or been at some point in our lives. The way these girls evolve—navigating friendships, ambitions, and personal struggles—feels deeply authentic and universal,” director Shonali Bose said in a statement.

Ziddi Girls is set to stream on Prime Video from February 27.