Zombies return, and so does trouble, in the trailer for ‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’

Alfie Williams’s Spike becomes part of a gang led by Sir Jimmy Crystal (Jack O’Connell) in the trailer of Nia DaCosta’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

A sequel to Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, the film also stars Emma Laird, Maura Bird, Erin Kellyman and Chi Lewis-Parry. Cillian Murphy is set to make a brief return as Jim in this instalment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the world of ‘The Bone Temple,’ the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival — the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying,” reads the official logline of The Bone Temple.

“Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship - with consequences that could change the world as they know it - and Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape,” it further says.

Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, which hit screens in June, revolved around Spike, a teenager belonging to a tribe that survived the virus outbreak three decades ago and lived secluded on an island.

When Spike goes on a mission with his father to the island quarantining the infected zombies, he discovers buried secrets.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is written by Alex Garland who also penned the previous film. The film is produced by Boyle, Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, and Bernard Bellew, with Murphy serving as executive producer.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is scheduled to release in theatres on January 16, 2026.