Ranveer Singh to attend IFFI 2025 closing ceremony for ‘Dhurandhar’ trailer screening

Actor Ranveer Singh will attend the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for the screening of his upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar’s trailer, the makers announced on Friday.

The film festival, which commenced in Goa on 19 November, will conclude on 28 November.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer is set to get a special showcase at the closing ceremony, set to take place at Panjim’s Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.

Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram, JioStudios wrote, “Our Dhurandhar is coming to turn the vibes dhamakedar (explosive) at @iffigoa.”

Set against a monochrome background, the poster features Ranveer Singh in a rugged avatar with long hair and beard, seated shirtless on a sofa while lighting a cigarette. A bold red brushstroke across the lower half shows the faces of R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sanja Dutt in their characters.

Earlier this month, the first trailer of Dhurandhar was dropped, offering an action-packed ride full of pulse-pounding sequences.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Sara Arjun, who plays Ranveer’s romantic interest.

Produced by Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar is a collaboration between Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Inspired by true events, the film is reportedly set in the 1970s and 1980s and revolves around Indian spies.

Dhurandhar is set to release theatrically on 5 December.