‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ becomes most watched unscripted show on Prime Video India

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle has become the most-watched unscripted original series on Prime Video India with a debut season that reached viewers across more than 93 per cent of India’s pincodes, the streamer said on Friday.

The show, produced by Banijay Asia and hosted by actors Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, had leading Bollywood figures as guests. The list included Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and Karan Johar.

A special episode featuring cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma also aired as a bonus after the season finale.

“In essence, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is about friends coming together in a safe space that feels like home where they can be their natural selves, speak their minds, and reminisce about stories that would otherwise live only in their memories,” Twinkle said in a statement.

“For most of my career, I’ve been on the receiving end of interviews as the one answering questions. Sitting on the other side of the couch for Two Much felt wonderfully refreshing, especially with Twinkle as the co-host, who is genuinely one of the funniest and sharpest women I know,” added Kajol.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said the response reflects the programme’s ability to bring a “refreshing new perspective” to the talk-show format.

Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India executive Mrinalini Jain added that the series exceeded expectations in scale and cultural impact.