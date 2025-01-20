Trailer out for Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s ‘Ei Raat Tomar Amaar’ starring Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt

Hoichoi Studios has released the trailer for Parambrata Chattopadhyay-directed Ei Raat Tomar Amaar, starring Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt, marking their first collaboration as a romantic pair on screen. Set to release on January 31, the film explores themes of love, regret, and emotional rediscovery in a long-standing marriage.

The story revolves around Amar and Jaya, a sexagenarian couple who reflect on their 50 years of marriage during a stormy night at a hill station. The film focuses on their emotional journey as they confront unresolved feelings, regrets, and heartbreaks while rediscovering the enduring strength of their bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-minute-15-second long trailer depicts Amar taking over household responsibilities to care for his ailing wife. It hints at the film’s central questions: what sustains love over decades, how couples deal with challenges and heartbreaks, and whether love is a choice, a habit, or something deeper.

Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt, both iconic figures in Indian cinema, have had illustrious individual careers spanning decades. Aparna Sen made her acting debut in 1961 with Samapti, directed by Satyajit Ray, and ventured into filmmaking with 36 Chowringhee Lane in 1981. Anjan Dutt debuted as an actor in Chalchitro (1981), directed by Mrinal Sen, and later established himself as a filmmaker and musician.

Although the two worked on Mrinal Sen’s Mahaprithibi and Ek Din Achanak, they did not share screen space until 2018 in Srijit Mukherji’s Ek Je Chhilo Raja. Aparna has directed Anjan in films such as Yugant and Mr. and Mrs. Iyer.

Parambrata has a close professional connection with Anjan Dutt, who introduced him to the industry with the television serial Half Chocolate in 1999. Parambrata’s last feature directorial was Abhijaan. Released theatrically in 2022, the film was a biopic on Soumitra Chattopadhyay. Parambrata also directed the web series Nikosh Chhaya, which released on Hoichoi in October 2024.

Anjan Dutt was last seen in Chalchitra Akhon (2024), which he also directed. Aparna Sen, on the other hand, was the subject of Suman Ghosh’s latest documentary Parama: A Journey with Aparna Sen, which released in theatres on January 3.