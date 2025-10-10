MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Pluribus’ trailer: ‘Breaking Bad’ creator back with sci-fi series about a virus spreading happiness

‘Better Call Saul’ actress Rhea Seehorn will lead the show set to drop on Apple TV+ on November 7

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.10.25, 10:24 AM
Rhea Seehorn in ‘Pluribus’

Rhea Seehorn in ‘Pluribus’ Apple TV+

Vince Gilligan, the creator of iconic television shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is returning with a new science-fiction drama titled Pluribus, the trailer for which was unveiled by the makers on Thursday.

The series stars Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn as Carol, a perpetually miserable woman who becomes humanity’s unlikely last hope in a world overtaken by forced happiness.

The trailer is set in a world where everyone around her has been infected by a virus that induces eternal joy. However, Carol appears immune and she becomes both a target and a potential saviour.

“Join us, Carol,” Apple TV+ wrote on X alongside the trailer.

Pluribus marks Gilligan’s return to television since Better Call Saul concluded in 2022. The title itself nods to the Latin phrase E pluribus unum (“Out of many, one”), a likely clue to the show’s theme.

Social media users have already pointed out similarities between Pluribus and Neal Shusterman’s novel All Better Now, which also revolves around a virus that spreads happiness. However, Apple has not confirmed any official connection between the two works.

Pluribus premieres November 7 on Apple TV+, with a nine-episode first season. A second season has already been greenlit.

