‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ trailer promises more omens and gory deaths

Warner Bros. Pictures has dropped the trailer of Final Destination Bloodlines, the sixth film in the American horror film franchise, releasing 14 years after the first movie.

“If you screw with Death's plans, things can get very... messy,” reads the tagline of the film in the description of the video on YouTube. The two-minute-17-second-long trailer begins with a tattoo artist, played by Richard Harmon, who pierces a client’s tongue before drawing a tattoo on his own arm. While he works on his tattoo, a series of mysterious events take place, which ultimately result in his death.

When Harmon gets up from his seat, a chain hanging from the ceiling fan gets attached to his nose ring and pulls him by his nose. Meanwhile, a fire breaks out in the tattoo parlour.

Final Destination Bloodlines promises more omens and gory deaths. However, it is not clear whether it will be a direct sequel to the previous films or a standalone film.

“Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all,” reads the official plotline of the film.

Final Destination Bloodlines also stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore and Brec Bassinger. Late actor Tony Todd, who has voiced William Bludworth in Final Destination, Final Destination 2 and Final Destination 5, will appear posthumously in the film.

Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, Final Destination Bloodlines is adapted from a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. The characters are created by Jeffrey Reddick.

Final Destination Bloodlines is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich. The executive producers are David Siegel, Warren Zide, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro.

The first Final Destination film came out in 2000 and the franchise went on to have four more films. The films revolve around young people receiving strange predictions about their deaths — be it boarding a plane or riding a rollercoaster.

Presented by New Line Cinema in association with Domain Entertainment, A Practical Pictures, Freshman Year and Fireside Films Production, Final Destination Bloodlines is slated to release in theatres globally on May 14.