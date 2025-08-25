Trailer of ‘Lokah – Chapter One: Chandra’ promises a Malayalam superhero spectacle this Onam

The trailer of Lokah – Chapter One: Chandra, the seventh production venture of Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, was launched at a pre-release event on Sunday. The film will release worldwide on August 28 on the occasion of Onam.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film introduces a new superhero cinematic universe in Malayalam cinema under the title Lokah. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the lead role of Chandra, with Premalu actor Naslen cast as Sunny.

The two-minute-13-second-long trailer revolves around Chandra, a mysterious girl who does odd jobs for money. Her neighbour Sunny has a crush on her. However, the police suspect her of being involved in shady dealings. Sunny’s life changes when he discovers that Chandra is no ordinary woman and possesses super powers.

The cast also includes Tamil actor Sandy as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, Chandu as Venu, Arun Kurian as Nigel, Shanti Balachandran and Sharafudheen.

“Enter the world of Lokah. Trailer of Lokah, Chapter 1: Chandra out now,” Dulquer posted on X alongside the video.

Distribution for Lokah has been planned on a large scale across India. Wayfarer Films will release the movie in Kerala, AGS Cinemas in Tamil Nadu, Lighter Buddha Films in Karnataka, Sithara Entertainments in Telugu-speaking states and Pen Marudhar in North India.

Nimish Ravi serves as cinematographer in the film with Jakes Bejoy as music director. Chaman Chacko is the editor and Banglan takes charge of production design.