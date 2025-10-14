MTV to shut down its music channels globally by year end

Paramount Global’s music-focused channels — MTV 80s, MTV Music, Club MTV, MTV 90s, and MTV Live — will shut down worldwide by December 31, 2025, after 40 years of uninterrupted broadcast, as per media reports.

Speaking to UK-based news outlet BBC, Former MTV VJ Simone Angel said, “I’m really sad, and I'm a little bit in disbelief, and I know it's been a long time coming. We need to support these artists and we all need to dance again and listen to music.”

MTV launched in the US in 1981 and quickly revolutionised the way audiences consumed music by airing pop videos ‘on demand’ — a concept brought to life by its charismatic Video Jockeys (VJs), who became celebrities in their own right.

Groundbreaking moments in its early years included the world premiere of Michael Jackson's Thriller video, a 16-hour broadcast of the Live Aid concerts in 1985, and the birth of the MTV Video Music Awards.

A European offshoot launched in 1987 and the UK got its own dedicated channel a decade later.

According to a report by BBC, the main channel, MTV HD, will continue airing reality shows, marking a clear shift from the brand’s historic focus on music videos and artist promotion.

The news has triggered a flurry of reactions on social media.

“So parts of MTV are going up yonder, and if that's not a sign of the times I don't know what is,” posed an X user.

“MTV is shutting down most of its music channels in the UK. Do you remember when MTV used to play music videos? Reality TV has killed the video star,” wrote another.