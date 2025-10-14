Kannada actor-comedian Raju Talikote passes away at 62 after suffering heart attack

Veteran Kannada actor and comedian Raju Talikote passed away at 62 on Monday due to a heart attack while filming a Kannada movie. His family confirmed the news, which was met with an outpouring of grief and tribute from the industry.

Talikote was hospitalised on Sunday night after suffering a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty, but passed away in the evening despite medical support.

His last rites will take place in Chikka Sindagi, Vijayapura district.

Talikote started his career in acting at the age of seven in his father’s theatre group, Sri Khangateshwar Natya Sangha, and went on to star in numerous plays and films over the years, including the notable production, Kaliyugada Kuduka.

Talikote worked various jobs, such as hotel staff and lorry cleaner, to support his family before his big break.

His breakthrough role came with Talikotakaru Nataka, where he portrayed Sumitra (Kivuda). He went on to shine in notable plays like Disalunki, Hoovina Angadi, Hasiru Bale, and Bus Conductor. Collaborating with prominent theatre groups, Talikote's talent and comic timing earned him widespread recognition, often performing alongside his wife, Prema Talikote.

The actor also took part in Season 7 of the reality game show Bigg Boss Kannada.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar shared his condolences on the death of the actor.

“The passing away of Raju Talikote, who had acted in several Kannada films and gained popularity, is a loss to the Kannada film industry,” Shivakumar wrote.

Raju Talikote is survived by Prema Talikote and Prema Sindhanur and his children — Bharthraj, Dhaval, Heena, Shajida and Shabbu.